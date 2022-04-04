Ukrainian Singer Mika Newton Says Grammy Performance Needed to Recruit Aid

Play video content TMZ.com

Mika Newton isn't just using her voice to sing, she's urging folks to step in and help Ukrainians survive the war -- a crisis she says grows more grave each day for her country.

The Ukrainian singer joined "TMZ Live," following her performance Sunday night at the Grammys and shared her thoughts on Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine and what Americans can do to help.

Mika says all help is needed, in whatever form ... whether it's raising awareness or sending donations. She's aware the brutal images from the war can be overwhelming, but she says it's necessary to make sure folks don't forget what is happening every single day.

ICYMI, Mika performed with John Legend and 2 other Ukrainian artists -- Lyuba Yakimchuk and Siuzanna Iglidan. She dedicated her performance to her sister and all soldiers currently fighting in Ukraine.

As we reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky also appeared -- a total surprise to even Mika -- and he urged viewers to "support us in any way you can" and not be silent.

