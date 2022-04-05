Former President Barack Obama Returns To the White House With President Biden

Former President Barack Obama is back in the White House with President Biden ... at least for now, delivering remarks with his former running mate.

Biden and VP Harris welcomed back the former Prez, Tuesday, to talk about healthcare ... but they also had a few laughs, happy to be back under the same roof but in a different capacity.

44 was greeted with a standing O from those in attendance as he approached the podium.

During his speech, Obama joked around, calling the current Prez "Vice President Biden" ... a clear reference to his own administration. He later said, Biden was a friend and partner who "stuck by his side for 8 years".

President Biden added, "it feels like the good ol' days" and being with Barack brings back so many good memories.