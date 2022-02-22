Barack Obama's Hawaiian Mansion Nearing Completion

The Obamas' awesome Hawaiian estate is nearing completion ... but not without controversy.

This well could be where Barack and Michelle Obama spend their retirement years -- assuming, of course, that they will ever fully retire. It sits on 3 acres in the community of Waimanalo on the island of Oahu. They bought the property back in 2015 for $8.7 million.

Crews are already landscaping the property, which usually occurs at the end of construction, so looks like they'll be ready for summer.

The former Prez was scoping out the work earlier this month ... checking out the progress.

Fun fact -- the house that was on the property when the Obamas bought it was the house featured in "Magnum P.I." The Obamas razed the house in 2018.

Environmentalists aren't happy with the Obamas construction project ... they allegedly found a loophole in the law to keep a seawall on the property, and they say these seawalls are corroding the coastline.

There will be 3 structures on the site ... presumably one for Secret Service. There are 2 -- count them -- 2 swimming pools.