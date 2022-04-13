'Game of Thrones' Actor Arrested for Contacting Minor for Sexual Offense
4/13/2022 11:18 AM PT
"Game of Thrones" actor, Joseph Gatt, has been arrested for allegedly having sexually explicit chats with a minor online ... TMZ has learned.
According to the LAPD ... the 50-year-old actor was arrested at his Los Angeles home on April 6, after police served a search warrant. Cops got word that Gatt was allegedly engaging in online sexually explicit communication, with a minor.
He was taken into custody and booked on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense.
In addition to his role as a Thenn Warg in "Game of Thrones," he is also known for his roles in "Thor", "Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Dumbo."
He was released the same day on $5,000 bail.
It's not clear how many minors Gatt is accused of talking to, but the LAPD's Juvenile Division is seeking any other victims ... following his arrest.