Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Game of Thrones' Actor Arrested for Contacting Minor for Sexual Offense

'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested For Contacting Minor For Sexual Offense

4/13/2022 11:18 AM PT

"Game of Thrones" actor, Joseph Gatt, has been arrested for allegedly having sexually explicit chats with a minor online ... TMZ has learned.

According to the LAPD ...  the 50-year-old actor was arrested at his Los Angeles home on April 6, after police served a search warrant. Cops got word that Gatt was allegedly engaging in online sexually explicit communication, with a minor.

He was taken into custody and booked on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense.

In addition to his role as a Thenn Warg in "Game of Thrones," he is also known for his roles in "Thor", "Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Dumbo."

He was released the same day on $5,000 bail.

It's not clear how many minors Gatt is accused of talking to, but the LAPD's Juvenile Division is seeking any other victims ... following his arrest.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later