White House Downplayed Dog Bites Involving Major, Secret Service Pissed

President Biden's dog, Major, was involved in a "minor" biting incident -- so claimed the White House -- but some angry Secret Service agents are calling BS.

You'll recall, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the media in March 2021, there was a single incident where Major "was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

Well, a Freedom of Information request produced documents that tell a much different, more serious story about Major. The victim of the attack was outraged at Psaki's comments, saying, "NO, I didn't surprise the dog doing my job by being at [redacted] as the Press Secretary just said. Now I'm pissed."

It gets worse. An agent who saw photos of the bite said the "injury cannot be described in any other terms than 'severe.'"

Here's a Secret Service agent's account of the incident that occurred in the resident's quarters of the White House ..."Without warning or provocation, Major barked loudly at [the agent] ... and charged." The agent was bitten in the leg.

Turns out the same agent was bitten a second time. Not only that ... according to the documents, Major bit someone 8 days in a row.

The Secret Service agent who was bitten twice actually wanted the Bidens to pay for his torn coat. No word on whether the Bidens forked over the cash.

The agent in question was actually reprimanded by a superior for writing too graphic an account of the incidents. The superior wrote, "Please submit with the language that has been approved by [the legal office]. Unless you dispute anything in the verbiage that was presented to you, there shouldn't be a need to embellish with additional details that aren't required for approval."

There's another email in which the superior calls the victim's verbiage "inappropriate."