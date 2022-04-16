What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two nearly identical Kendall Jenner shots throw you off the Coachella stage. So, lose the stage fright and see if you can spot the differences in these two similar snaps of one of Coachella's fan favorites.

Kendall definitely made her presence in Palm Springs known and got a head start on Coachella -- throwin' up a show-stoppin' Insta, which of course showcases her model physique and her 818 Tequila ... do you have what it takes to spotlight the minor changes performed on these images?