Justin Bieber Will Be Surprise Guest at Coachella

Justin Bieber Surprise, Coachella!!! I'm Performing with Daniel Caesar

4/15/2022 1:00 AM PT
Justin Bieber is traversing the United States of America so he can shock fans on opening night with a surprise performance.

Coachella production sources tell TMZ ... Justin will take the stage with fellow artist Daniel Caesar for their rendition of "Peaches."

As you know ... "Peaches" is JB's song, featuring Daniel and Giveon ... unclear if Giveon will pop out too.

Justin performed in Miami Wednesday night and doesn't have another "Justice World Tour" concert until next Tuesday, when he'll perform in Cincinnati. Since he's making the trek across the country, he may perform more than one song ... TBD.

4/21/19
BIEBER IS BACK!
Coachella

The Coachella stage has played an important part in Justin's career. He joined Ariana Grande at the festival in 2019 -- following the cancellation of his last tour.

It'll be a solid addition to Coachella, which hit some speed bumps in the roll-up .... notably Kanye canceling with 2 weeks to go.

