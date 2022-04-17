Harry Styles -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Harry Styles' enchanting looks over the years are simply magical!

Here is 17-year-old boy-bander Harry at a "One Direction: Forever Young: Our Official X-Factor Story" book singing back in 2011 (left). This was just the start for the youngster who was joined alongside his fellow '1D' members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

And, 11 years later ... the now bonafide 28-year-old rockstar just took the stage and shut it down as Coachella's Saturday night headliner looking perfect as ever (right).

Preceded with strong acts from Lil Baby, Big Sean and Phoebe Bridgers, the night went out with a bang from the rock-n-roller himself, Mr. Styles.

Oh Harry, you're so GOLDEN!

The question is ...