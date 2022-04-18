Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rootine's Micronutrients Tackle Your Specific Health Issues

4/18/2022 10:00 AM PT

Rootine is not like most multivitamins ... it's way better.

Instead, they use artificial intelligence and a wealth of genetic and physiological information to personalize a micronutrient supplement uniquely engineered for each individual user, and then they ship it directly to you.

Rootine starts with a quick online assessment, gathering basic facts about you, your body, diet, exercise levels, and more. Next, you submit a fast, painless blood and/or DNA sample, which is a process you can perform easily at home. But, of course, if you have recent blood results from a doctor or the findings of genealogical testing submitted to Rootine instead.

Utilizing AI, they formulate a dietary supplement that takes over 700 trillion different vitamin and mineral combinations into account to create a mixture just for you.

Your Rootine supplements will be sent right to your home so you can immediately start taking advantage of the personalized mix in the quick-acting microbead delivery system to boost productivity, unlock fitness, optimize health, and more.

Take the quiz and get healthy with a Rootine nutrient package formulated just for you. First-time customers will receive a free gift valued at $30 along with their first Rootine shipment with code TMZ30.

Prices subject to change.

