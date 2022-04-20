Prince Harry's Rift With Brother William Evident in New 'Today' Interview

Play video content NBC

Prince Harry says all is well between him and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but it's quite clear he isn't cool with his brother, William and his dad ... evidenced in a new interview.

The Duke of Sussex opened up with Hoda Kotb on 'Today' during his visit to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games -- and whereas he was cagey with the BBC, PH actually spilled the tea to NBC ... giving details about his meeting with QE2 and where things stand elsewhere.

Watch ... Harry says the face-to-face with grandma -- for which his wife, Meghan Markle, was also present -- went well ... the 3 of them, it seems, had a good time while catching up.

But, Harry also made eye-opening revelations -- including the fact that the UK doesn't feel like home to him, and more importantly ... he isn't sure he'll attend Liz's 96th birthday.

On the sibling front ... Hoda asked straight up whether PH misses his bro and his dad, Charles, but Harry completely dodges the question -- saying he misses his own family, and noting that his focus at the moment was there for the Games.

Later in the same interview, Hoda again tried getting Harry to address Will by invoking their late mother, Princess Diana, and once more ... he made it seem like he and his brother led different lives now and he very much so wanted to differentiate between himself and PW.

He says he feels his mom's spirit with him right now more than ever before ... apparently alluding to the fact that his life is no longer in England. Very interesting choice of words.