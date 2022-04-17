Prince Harry and Meghan Front and Center for Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan were all about the Invictus Games Saturday ... this after 2 years of delays.

The Prince and Dutchess were front and center at The Hague, Netherlands ... they were scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to that. The thought was 2021 would work, but again, the COVID sidelined the plans.

They attended a soiree for the athletes Friday night, and then on Saturday enjoyed the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge which was the roll-up to the opening ceremony.

You may recall ... H&M went official at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017. Although she's a U.S. citizen, she was living in Toronto where she filmed "Suits."