Prince Harry and Meghan Front and Center for Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan We're All About the Invictus Games!!!
4/17/2022 6:28 AM PT
Harry and Meghan were all about the Invictus Games Saturday ... this after 2 years of delays.
The Prince and Dutchess were front and center at The Hague, Netherlands ... they were scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to that. The thought was 2021 would work, but again, the COVID sidelined the plans.
They attended a soiree for the athletes Friday night, and then on Saturday enjoyed the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge which was the roll-up to the opening ceremony.
You may recall ... H&M went official at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in 2017. Although she's a U.S. citizen, she was living in Toronto where she filmed "Suits."
Harry came up with the idea of the Games back in 2014 ... when he served in the British Army and had 2 stints in Afghanistan. He wanted to do something to honor the soldiers who were wounded in service.