Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive at Invictus Games Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached their destination after a layover in London to meet with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles ... they're in the Netherlands for a famous sporting event.

Harry and Meghan just arrived at The Hague, where they were all smiles Friday for a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games.

The couple, who are not traveling with kids Archie and Lilibet, both wore suits as they mixed and mingled with other distinguished guests ... and it looks like folks were lining up to meet Harry and Meghan.

As we reported ... the pair stopped in England to meet with Harry's father and grandmother on their way from Los Angels to the Netherlands ... with the face-to-face meeting a clear attempt to smooth things over after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, and the infamous Oprah interview.

With the family business out of the way, Harry and Meghan look ready for the fun part, the Invictus Games ... an international sporting event for injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women, including veterans and those still serving.