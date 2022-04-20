Scott Disick Chats Poolside With Larsa Pippen, Ex-Friend of Kardashians

Scott Disick is keeping his ex's-enemies close -- chatting poolside with Larsa Pippen -- who had a major falling out with the famous family.

We got pics of Kourtney's ex having an animated convo with Pippen at the Setai Hotel in Miami, while Larsa dropped in for David Einhorn's birthday. Not totally surprising, Larsa calls Miami home, and Einhorn owns Papi Steak, so it's possible she and Scott just happened to be same place same time thanks to mutual friends.

One source says the two spent several hours chatting it up.

As you know, Larsa's falling out with Kim created a rift between her and the Kardashian clan ... Larsa's talked about it on “The Real Housewives of Miami,” saying she knew a lot about Kim's failing marriage with Kanye West as it was falling apart.

Larsa said she thought she "took a beating" because she saw the relationship crumbling between Kim and Ye, causing them to no longer be friends.