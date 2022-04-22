Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into $3 Million Jet

Play video content

A designated driver might be a good idea at all times -- or at least when around super-expensive planes -- cause a Tesla on Autopilot crashed into a jet with a $3 million price tag.

Unclear which airport the whole thing went down, but you can see the electric car slowly rolling toward the Cirrus Vision Jet before striking the back tail and continuing to move ... spinning the plane almost totally around.

Of course, it's not the first time a Tesla on Autopilot has crashed, but thankfully this time there doesn't appear to be any serious injuries.

As we've previously reported, a Tesla crash ended up leaving 2 people dead in Texas -- cops said, it was most likely the result of the car's autopilot feature.