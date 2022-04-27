Police Investigating Claim College Baseball Team Was Poisoned W/ Paint Thinner

Police are investigating the alleged attempt to poison a college baseball team by spiking their water jug with paint thinner ... and now cops are trying to get to the bottom of the wild claims.

In police docs we obtained, Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report with Lindsborg PD in Kansas ... where multiple unnamed people from the school are listed as victims.

In the report, several offenses are listed: criminal threat; contaminated food/water sources, battery; knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm, criminal damage to property.

On Sunday, a Twitter account (not affiliated with Kansas Wesleyan University or Barstool Sports) posted a picture of a water cooler that appears to show an unknown substance.

"Putting PAINT THINNER in our water coolers to get our baseball players sick and still getting toasted by 31 runs is WILD. Stay classy! Glad all our players are okay #buckfethany," the tweet read.

Important to note ... Bethany College, nor anyone from the school, is named in the police report.

The alleged incident occurred on April 23 around 4 PM, according to police.

We reached out to Kansas Wesleyan who told us the following.

"Kansas Wesleyan is aware of the primary tweet -- made by an account not affiliated with the university -- regarding this situation. We take this extremely seriously. Therefore, we immediately began a thorough, in-depth review, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first."

The school continued ... "This review, which includes complete cooperation with the Lindsborg, KS Police Department’s investigation of the matter, is ongoing and is a high priority."

As for cops ... they tell us they're actively investigating the situation, and as of now, both Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College have been cooperative with authorities.

We also reached out to the people who have been accused of spiking the water container.