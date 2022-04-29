Tiger Shark Swallows Camera Which Captures Amazing Inside View

Play video content Instagram/zimydakid

Ever wonder what it'd be like to get eaten by a shark? Now you can see, and it ain't pretty.

Divers plopped a cam in the sand in the Indian Ocean ... with hopes of capturing footage for a documentary about shark conservation in the Maldives. They got way more than they bargained for.

The shark gobbles up the camera and the view is literally jaw-dropping!!!

The filmmaker, Zimy Da Kid, told CNN, "The shark just passed by, saw this shiny thing, was like, 'Oh, what is that?'"

In case you're wondering, the camera-eater is a tiger shark, which are super aggro.

Zimy says these sharks are up for eating anything, so it wasn't a huge surprise this one had its Kodak moment.