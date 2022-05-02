Supreme Court Votes To Overturn Roe vs. Wade in Leaked Draft Opinion

Abortion rights are all but over at the federal level in the United States ... the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision in a draft opinion.

SCOTUS is striking down Roe, according to the draft document obtained by Politico.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, signed by 4 other Republican-appointed justices, and his language was scathing ... "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Alito had more to say ... "The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation's history and traditions."

The opinion was drafted up back in February and it's unclear if there have since been any big changes. If the majority ruling sticks, Roe would be repealed immediately and states can immediately ban abortion or impose severe restrictions.

What's also shocking ... a draft of a Supreme Court opinion has never been leaked before the decision was published ... until today. There will undoubtedly be a full-court press on the part of SCOTUS to find the leaker.

It's unclear how Chief Justice Roberts will vote. If he sides with the majority, it would be a 6-3 ruling.

There are also rumblings now, about Congress creating a federal law banning abortions in all 50 states. It's unclear if Congress would even have that authority ... it could be for the Supreme Court to decide another day.