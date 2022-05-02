Ex-Colts LB Cato June Says Son Taunted With Racist Chants At Youth Baseball Game

Former Indianapolis Colts star Cato June says his young son was taunted with racist chants while he was pitching during a youth baseball game on Sunday ... and the ex-linebacker says he's "crushed" over it all.

June explained the awful situation on his Twitter page on Monday ... saying that while his kid, Cato Jr., was on the mound -- players from the opposing team aimed "monkey chants" his way.

"I am here in Indy and they are in Texas so my wife called me during the inning going off," said June, who's now an assistant coach on the Colts' staff. "I am crushed they were subjected to just plain old hate."

June said the incident happened during a game featuring kids 14 years old and younger.

June said his son handled it all "with more class than I ever could have" ... but he added it still stung the teenager.

"Hate is taught and the fact that people are poisoning young minds further infuriated me," the 42-year-old former Super Bowl champion said ... "He said he felt alone out there as the only black kid playing and only his mom there to have his back."

"I told him that you are never alone because God has us covered! All praise to the most high."