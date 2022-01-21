AHL's Krystof Hrabik Banned 30 Games For Alleged Racist Gesture ... Aimed At Black Opponent

Krystof Hrabik -- a forward for the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda -- has been suspended 30 games by the AHL ... after he allegedly used a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

The incident took place during a game on Jan. 12, when Hrabik, who is white, allegedly directed a racist gesture toward Boko Imama ... a Black player on the Tucson Roadrunners.

According to ESPN, 22-year-old Krystof imitated the movements of a monkey ... in an effort to taunt Imama during Tucson's 4-3 victory over San Jose.

I looked at the AHL TV feed and saw this skirmish during a break in play. You don't really see the gesture here, but obviously Hrabik(#81) did something that upset Tucson. Imama was the only player penalized. 2 minutes for roughing.

The AHL said it became aware of the incident the following day ... and immediately launched an investigation, and removed Hrabik from all team activities while the probe moved forward.

The San Jose Barracuda and the San Jose Sharks' orgs released a joint statement Friday apologizing to Imama.

"The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organization were appalled to learn of this incident," the teams said. "We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community."

"The AHL stands with Boko Imama," AHL president and CEO Scott Howson added in a statement. "It is unfair that any player should be subjected to comments or gestures based on their race."

"They should be judged only on their ability to perform as a player on the ice, as a teammate in the locker room and as a member of their community."

Imama has been the victim of a racist act by an opponent before -- during a game in Jan. 2020, Brandon Manning of the Bakersfield Condors used a racial slur toward Boko during a verbal altercation.

Manning -- who later apologized for his actions -- was suspended for five games.

As for Hrabik ... he's already served three games of his suspension. The AHL says he will have the opportunity to receive training on racism and inclusion from the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee during the ban.