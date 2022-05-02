Stagecoach Music Festival Wraps Up in the Desert with a Ton of Celebs

This year's Stagecoach Music festival was one to remember -- just ask the flock of celebs who hit the desert -- throwing on their cowboy boots and hats for a weekend full of country music.

JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley, Diplo and Brielle Biermann were amongst a list of celebs to pull up to the star-studded fest and enjoy some good vibes.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa clearly enjoyed their time on the festival grounds ... where they were spotted locking lips and wrapped in each other's arms.

Some other celebs included ... Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, and Maren Morris. Of course, Maren Morris took the stage and gave a performance.

Sweet Child O' Mine & Paradise City

Carrie Underwood with Axl Rose

at the Stagecoach Festival pic.twitter.com/DcXDWimhQl — Suicide Shift (@ss_info) May 1, 2022 @ss_info