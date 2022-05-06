Ex-NFL Star Chris Long Accidentally Chugs Can Full Of Dip Spit While Filming Pod

WARNING!!! -- If you're in the middle of your morning eggs and toast, you might want to wait to watch this ...

Former NFL star Chris Long accidentally chugged a can full of dip spit while filming his podcast on Friday morning ... and, yes, it's as gross as it sounds.

The stomach-turning moment happened in the middle of Long's "Green Light with Chris Long" show ... when the ex-L.A. Ram grabbed a can thinking it was water, and, instead, got a mouthful of spit and chewed tobacco.

Tune in to @greenlight this morning to hear me heroically not interrupt @MaconPlays big announcement pic.twitter.com/hm8cf3DMQw — Hydrated King Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 6, 2022 @JOEL9ONE

In the video from the pod, you can see Chris immediately knew he screwed up -- and went straight for a toilet to yack in.

Long's co-hosts showed no mercy after the blunder, giving him a super hard time over it ... and even saying, "Are you going to throw up?! That'd be great! Do it on camera!"

Unclear if the can with the spit was Chris' or someone else's ... but either way, it was nasty.

But, hey, Chris was a good sport about it all -- he finished the pod and even played around with his followers about the scene on Twitter all morning Friday.