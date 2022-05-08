Amy Poehler -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Amy Poehler has never looked like a regular mom ... she always looks like a cool mom!

Here's the 29-year-old version of the hip comedian with her knockout smile at a cast party for "Saturday Night Live" in NYC back in 2001 (left). Of course, this was before she played Regina George's hot mom in "Mean Girls" and the mom of triplets in "Parks and Recreation."

And, 21 years later ... the now 50-year-old mom of two, still as trendy as can be, is temporarily taking off her formfitting, pink Juicy Couture tracksuit and stepping into her "show creator" look for an upcoming project (right).

