Melania Trump Says Media's Biased Since Jill Biden Got Vogue Cover

Melania Trump is back on our airwaves, and one of the first things she did since her hubby left office was take shots at Dr. Jill Biden ... over none other than a magazine appearance.

The former First Lady did an interview with "Fox & Friends," and she was asked about how she might've been treated by the media versus how President Biden's wife is currently being received ... and they brought up the fact that DJB graced the cover of Vogue last year.

You might recall ... Jill was featured as the lead story for their August issue, and the cover was released a couple months before that. The subhead read, "A First Lady for All of Us."

Welp, MT has some thoughts -- and her takeaway sentiment is ... the media picks and chooses who they want to celebrate (even in the exact same post), and apparently did so here since Melania never made it on Vogue's cover ... nor was she asked.

In first interview since leaving the WH, Melania is asked, “With your business background, and your fashion background, and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue?”

A - “They’re biased .. I had much more important things to do .. in the WH than be on the cover of Vogue.” pic.twitter.com/OPENMbpcl5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2022 @RonFilipkowski

Melania suggests an agenda might be at play with decisions like these -- and she also says ordinary folks can see it clear as day. The point is emphasized by the interviewer pointing out that Kamala Harris made it on the cover before being sworn in, and Michelle Obama got tapped several times as First Lady when Barack was in office.

The interviewer also points out that Melania, objectively, would've made for a great cover story -- aside from being FLOTUS, she has extensive experience in fashion and business.

Despite some seeing this as sour grapes on Melania's part, she insists she had better things to do during her run than be on the cover of Vogue -- but if we're being honest, she likely would've jumped at the opportunity.