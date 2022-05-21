Nancy Pelosi Banned from Receiving Communion in S.F. Over Abortion

Nancy Pelosi won't be receiving the body of Christ anytime soon -- at least not her in hometown -- as one of the holy shot-callers there says it's a no-go ... all over abortion.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone -- who's a major decision-maker for all things Roman Catholic in and around San Francisco -- threw down the hammer on the House Speaker this week ... saying she's banned from receiving Communion anywhere in town, on his orders.

After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86 — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022 @ArchCordileone

His rationale ... Pelosi's continued support of abortion is a grave sin under Catholic law, and because she continues to double down and get more "extreme" in her stance, Cordileone says he has no choice but to nix her from the sacred sacrament -- which is a big deal.

For those who practice, receiving Communion is a highlight of going to church ... as it represents Jesus' actual body, and eating it translates to one becoming one with JC.

Cordileone goes in hard against her, writing ... "I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion "rights" and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance."

He adds, "I have accordingly sent her a Notification to this effect, which I have now made public." Unless Catholic priests go rogue, they have to uphold his rule -- the Catholic church adheres to the hierarchy quite strictly, and hardly anyone gets out of line with this stuff.