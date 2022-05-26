Sleep Like A Baby ... This Mattress Delivers A Comfier, Deeper Sleep Every Night

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

People scramble to get the best deals on massive TVs on Black Friday, but do you know what sales they take advantage of on Memorial Day? Mattresses.

With this holiday signaling the start of summer, many are thinking about the days they get to sleep in, preferably on a luxurious mattress that makes them feel like they're in a hotel. If you're also looking to make an investment in a cushion, the GhostBed Luxe is on sale for TMZ readers during our Memorial Day sale.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Touted as the only mattress with a 2-stage core and surface cooling tech, the GhostBed Luxe is the antidote to night sweats. Its ghost ice fabric is soft, supple, and gently soothing, while its cooling fiber packs an inch of immediate cool bust airflow technology fiber. It also comes with an inch of gel memory foam that offers a "GhostHug" feeling, patent-pending thermosensitivity technology that senses heat and adjusts accordingly, another layer of gel memory foam for perfect alignment of the spine, a ghost bounce layer that delivers the "floating" feeling, and a high-density support layer that provides support, durability, and longevity.