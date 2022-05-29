Ricky Martin -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Ricky Martin's stage looks over the years are seemingly fuego!

Here's the 26-year-old version of the Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and dancer performing at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim back in 1998 (left). This was just one year before the release of his first English-language studio album ... featuring one of his most popular hits "Livin' la Vida Loca!"

And, 24 years later the now 50-year-old father of four continues to own the stage, showcasing his good looks and even better moves, recently performing at the "Movimiento Tour" at Foro Sol this year (right).

Upside, inside out ... Come on!

The question is ...