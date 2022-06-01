Black U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker Wears Noose in Campaign Ad

Charles Booker -- a Black candidate running for U.S. Senate in Kentucky -- put a rope around his neck in a startling campaign ad ... which takes aim at Rand Paul.

Booker's new video focuses heavily on lynching in the South, historically ... even using an actual noose hanging from a tree that he fastens around his neck as he narrates.

CB mentions how Kentucky used to rely on lynching as a tool of terror against African-Americans -- which is why he finds it so meaningful that he's the first Black Kentuckian to win the Democratic nomination to take on Sen. Paul in a race coming up in November.

He lists some of what he considers dubious positions Paul has taken ... like comparing expanded health care to slavery, opposing the federal anti-lynching act -- which has since become law -- and allegedly saying he would've "opposed the Civil Rights Act" of 1964.

That last claim isn't entirely accurate -- Paul has, indeed, made controversial remarks on the CRA ... but it's perhaps a bit more nuanced than how Booker's characterizing it here.