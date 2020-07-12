Racists Display Noose with Confederate Flag On Truck

Breaking News

An Indiana man is proud of himself this weekend, thinking he cleverly combined 2 symbols of hate -- the Confederate flag, and a noose. And, he has them displayed on the back of his pickup truck.

Man from Indiana doesn't think the noose on the back of his Confederate truck is racist pic.twitter.com/8UgczAKtV1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 12, 2020 @davenewworld_2

The man was in Bedford, Indiana when he recorded himself next to his pickup truck with the flag adhered to the back. Draped over the flag -- a noose.

He and one of his cohorts joked that it was just a leash for his dog, which itself is thinly-veiled dog-whistling. The men joked they couldn't understand why someone would leave a note on their car in disapproval.