Cowboys Lasso Escaped Cow On Oklahoma City Highway

Absolutely wild scene in Oklahoma City on Monday ... a cow got loose on a busy highway -- and two cowboys (not the ones from Dallas!) had to wrangle it in with horses and lassos!!

A news crew's camera in the sky captured the entire incident ... from the pursuit to the moment the cowboys captured the escaped animal.

Two people using vehicles attempted to pin the cow to a fence near the road ... but once that failed, a cowboy riding on his horse sprang into action and took off after the cow with a rope in hand.

COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY 🐄🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. https://t.co/pgZRNirP9R pic.twitter.com/NgnlgqiEEA — koconews (@koconews) June 6, 2022 @koconews

The cowboy then threw the lasso out ... and hooked the beast around its neck. A second cowboy came in and lassoed the cow's feet, mercifully bringing the wild chase to an end.

The takedown was heroic -- considering there were cars zooming by at a high rate of speed on the opposite side of the road just feet away.

Still no word yet on how the cow broke loose ... but, fortunately, it appears all parties involved came away from the scene OK.