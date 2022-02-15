Bull Charges and Crushes Cyclist in Middle of Race

Play video content Storyful

If you think e-bikes are dangerous, check out the nightmare this cyclist somehow survived -- a big ass bull running him over right in the middle of a race.

This went down in Bakersfield, CA over the weekend during a rural off-road bike race called the Rock Cobble. The course apparently runs right through at least one bull's turf, and he wasn't having it. After letting one rider pass, the next one gets absolutely flattened!!!

The bull first slammed into his bike, then came back for seconds ... ramming and then tossing the cyclist, a guy named Tony Inderbitzin.

There were reportedly a total of 4 riders attacked during the race, though it appears Tony got the worst of it. Miraculously, he survived ... but he's in a world of pain.

He told Cowboy State Daily, "I’m sore all over, mostly the neck from the second throw, I got whiplashed. The list of what doesn’t hurt is my left arm and head.”