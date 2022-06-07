'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce

Kenya Barris, famous for creating the ABC sitcom "black-ish," is once again pulling the plug on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce for a second time.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kenya beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse this month and filed to end his marriage to his wife of over 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris.

In the docs, Kenya says the couple has been separated since Sept. 9, 2020, and he cites the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

The couple, who tied the knot way back in 1999, have four minor children together ... including a 16-year-old daughter and 3 sons who are 14, 12 and 5 years old. Kenya is asking the court for joint physical and legal custody of the kids. He also checked the box indicating spousal support would be payable to his estranged wife.