NAACP President Calls For Jack Del Rio To Be Fired Over Capitol Riot Comments

The NAACP is urging the Washington Commanders to can Jack Del Rio ... after the assistant coach called the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a "dust-up."

NAACP president Derrick Johnson pleaded with the NFL team to make the move immediately in a statement on Thursday afternoon -- saying Del Rio's remarks "could not have been more offensive and ignorant."

If the Commanders don't make the move, Johnson urged Del Rio to flat-out resign.

The strong statement from Johnson came just one day after Del Rio attempted to explain why he believed the national riots following George Floyd's death in 2020 should be investigated the same way as the 2021 insurrection in D.C.

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on his recent tweet at today's media session



"Businesses are being burned down, no problem... and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down... and we're gonna make that a major deal."

"I see the images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down -- no problem," Del Rio told reporters at Washington practice. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, where nothing burned down. And we're going to make that a major deal."

Del Rio later apologized for the remarks -- though Johnson is clearly not ready to accept it.

"Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted," Johnson said. "You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It's time for you to pack up and step off the field."