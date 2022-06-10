Guess Who This Baby Leopard Turned Into!
Before this little cub was showcasing her beautiful looks on the global runways and slaying New York Fashion Week, she was just a cutie with blunt bangs posing for the camera in Los Angeles, California.
This blondie with her bright, shining smile famously signed with IMG Models back in 2017. Her younger sister also followed in her footsteps and joined the modeling world.
Still not positive on who this feisty gal is? You've probably seen her and her little sister giving their mom a run for her money on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."