Tennis Star Jelena Dokic Reveals She Almost Attempted Suicide In April, 'Never Forget That Day'

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic just revealed she nearly took her own life in April ... saying she was about to jump off the balcony of a high-rise balcony -- but thankfully managed to get off and seek help.

"I almost jumped off my 26th-floor balcony and took my own life," Dokic said in an emotional Instagram post on Monday.

"Will never forget the day."

The Australian tennis player -- who won 6 WTA single titles -- says she's been struggling for the past six months so badly that she wanted to take her own life.

"It’s been constant crying everywhere," Dokic said, "From hiding in the bathroom when at work to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable."

"Such a vicious cycle in my head. The result: almost jumping off my 26th-floor balcony on April 28th."

But, she managed to seek professional help ... and hopes this message will encourage others who are contemplating suicide to get help as well.

"Getting professional help saved my life," the 39-year-old said.

"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone."

Dokic says she's in the process of getting better and "will be back stronger than ever."

FYI, Dokic's highest ranking in tennis was no. 4 in August 2002 -- and she had the biggest upset win in 1999 when she beat No. 1 ranked Martina Hingis when she was only 16.

To this day, it's the only match where the No.1 ranked player lost a qualifier at Wimbledon.