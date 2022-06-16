Two White Men in Florida Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Black Teen

Play video content

Two white men in Florida are facing criminal charges for allegedly attacking a Black teen who claims he was racially profiled in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed.

The men, Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi, are accused of throwing a large rock through a rear window in the car the teen was driving in and striking the teen with a large cone.

Footage from the incident's aftermath, posted on social media by the boy's father, appears to show the men angrily shouting at the teen ... using profanities and telling him he doesn't belong in their Sanford, FL neighborhood.

The video also appears to show the damage to the teen's car, which he told cops was from a large rock hurled into the back seat. You can see the busted out window and broken glass all over the seat. There are also accusations about someone having a gun overheard in the video and on the 911 audio from the incident.

Police were called to the scene and the two men were arrested and booked on criminal charges.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, says the teen told cops the men were making verbal threats as they approached the car with a large road cone, using the cone to smash a rear door, causing damage and leaving a large dent under the window.

Cops say the teen also told them one of the men threw a large stone with sharp edges through a car window while the teen was behind the wheel.

Hughes is charged with damaging property and battery. Corsi is charged with damaging property and for allegedly throwing the stone at the car.

While the folks from the video who live in the area told the teen they didn't like how he was driving on their street ... the kid says he was just there to visit a friend.