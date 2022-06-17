Drake Calls Out New Album Haters as Rap Peers Praise It
6/17/2022 5:18 PM PT
Drake laid out his plans to dominate Summer '22 with his surprise dance album, "Honestly, Nevermind" -- and while Twitter might have you believing it sucks, Drake insists the numbers will prove otherwise.
His 7th studio album's sharp departure in sound from hip hop/R&B to house music and Europop left some fans twisted ... but some of Drizzy's rap competitors are showering the album with high praise!!!
J. Cole called the album nothing short of a classic ... Juicy J and 21 Savage were thrilled to be along for the ride, and Soulja Boy channeled his classic rant from The Breakfast Club a couple of years ago.
Some people -- especially the apparent army of social media Drake-haters -- might blow that off as artists trying to keep in good standing for future features. 👀
However, early data shows Drizzy padding his "King of Apple Music" status. Apple tells us "Honestly, Nevermind" is now the biggest dance album in the platform's history -- breaking the record for worldwide first-day streams.
Additionally, his last album, "Certified Lover Boy," is the biggest album in AM history, and its Lil Baby feature track, "Girls Want Girls" is the biggest song.
Drake added his 2 cents to the convo, telling the haters and critics he'll be on standby until they catch up -- but with these types of numbers on the board, it might take 'em a while.