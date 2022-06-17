Drake Calls Out New Album Haters as Rap Peers Praise It

Drake laid out his plans to dominate Summer '22 with his surprise dance album, "Honestly, Nevermind" -- and while Twitter might have you believing it sucks, Drake insists the numbers will prove otherwise.

His 7th studio album's sharp departure in sound from hip hop/R&B to house music and Europop left some fans twisted ... but some of Drizzy's rap competitors are showering the album with high praise!!!

J. Cole called the album nothing short of a classic ... Juicy J and 21 Savage were thrilled to be along for the ride, and Soulja Boy channeled his classic rant from The Breakfast Club a couple of years ago.

Some people -- especially the apparent army of social media Drake-haters -- might blow that off as artists trying to keep in good standing for future features. 👀

However, early data shows Drizzy padding his "King of Apple Music" status. Apple tells us "Honestly, Nevermind" is now the biggest dance album in the platform's history -- breaking the record for worldwide first-day streams.

Additionally, his last album, "Certified Lover Boy," is the biggest album in AM history, and its Lil Baby feature track, "Girls Want Girls" is the biggest song.