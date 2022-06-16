Drake Announces Surprise 7th Album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND'

Drake's got the music world buzzing again -- this time announcing a surprise album is on the way -- and it drops in just a few hours!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake took to Instagram Thursday, banning comments from his latest post -- which serves as an announcement for his new album titled. "HONESTLY, NEVERMIND." Not only that, Drizzy says his 7th album drops at midnight ... an hour after his new SiriusXM show "Table For One" hits the airwaves.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We've heard the album is mostly on the melodic side -- not much of a departure from his last album "Certified Lover Boy" -- which is still doing very well on the Billboard Charts at No. 13 nearly 9 months after its release.