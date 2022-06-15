Drake Pops Champagne After Winning SBL Championship, Shouts Out Kobe!

... 'I Did What Kobe Did!'

Drake brought his IG moniker "Champagne Papi" to life on Tuesday -- winning a title in the Sanctuary Basketball League -- and he celebrated by sprayin' bubbly everywhere!!

The victorious moment was all caught on video -- when his NTIG teammate hit the game-winning shot in the SBL title game right on Drake's basketball court in his Toronto mansion.

"I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics. Shots not falling, you play f*****g defense." 😂 @Drake and his OVO team win back-to-back championships in his SBL league 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u4LnpAWo4v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2022 @ComplexSports

Drizzy and his squad went nuts after securing the dub ... cueing up the champagne showers.

And, Drake paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant for his game strategy ... saying he channeled his inner Mamba Mentality.

"I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics," Drake said, "Shots not falling, you play f*****g defense!"

BTW, Drake launched the SBL league last year ... and now is a 2-time champ, after his team again won the 'ship.