Drake Goes Off In Pickup Basketball Game At Toronto Mansion, Fadeaways & 3s!

Play video content Instagram / @therealsmilez

If you're invited to hoop at Drake's mansion, now you better come prepared ... 'cause the rap star's basketball game has seriously improved!!!

The Certified Lover Boy's friend, Smilez, posted video of the 35-year-old in a pickup game this week ... showing the dude going off.

Clips show the rapper hit plenty of 3s and turnaround jumpers with ease ... taking full advantage of the Kobe Bryant-themed court inside of his palace in Toronto.

"Sit tight 'cause there's a lot of buckets following," Smilez said of the footage.

Drake even got in some trick shots in between getting buckets on the floor -- tossin' an alley-oop off the upper deck of the court to former Clemson Tigers athlete and dunk star Anthony Hamilton Jr.

Of course, Drake hasn't always had this kinda game -- you'll recall, he's been filmed airballing shots on multiple occasions, even as recently as 2021.

Play video content