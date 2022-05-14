Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off Artistic Skills Painting with Mom

Add that to His Resume!!!

My Son Adonis is an Artist ...

Drake's son has mad skills ... and sorry Drake, we're not talking basketball!!!

Adonis channeled his inner Warhol by painting an impressive, colorful abstract. Remember, the kid's 4, so it's a pretty spectacular start.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His mom, Sophie Brussaux, was busy on a canvas of her own ... and her work is objectively awesome. She posted, "A little progress pic, we paint together and deep condition together."

So, pretend you had no idea Adonis painted the abstract ... would you hang it in your house? We're guessing the answer is yes.

BTW ... the kid's already speaking French ... as Drake proudly showed his fans.

Play video content @champagnepapi / Instagram