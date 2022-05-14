Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off Artistic Skills Painting with Mom

Drake My Son Adonis is an Artist ... Add that to His Resume!!!

5/14/2022 6:31 AM PT
adonis

Drake's son has mad skills ... and sorry Drake, we're not talking basketball!!!

adonis

Adonis channeled his inner Warhol by painting an impressive, colorful abstract. Remember, the kid's 4, so it's a pretty spectacular start.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His mom, Sophie Brussaux, was busy on a canvas of her own ... and her work is objectively awesome. She posted, "A little progress pic, we paint together and deep condition together."

Drake And His Son Adonis
Launch Gallery
DRAKE & ADONIS Launch Gallery

So, pretend you had no idea Adonis painted the abstract ... would you hang it in your house? We're guessing the answer is yes.

BTW ... the kid's already speaking French ... as Drake proudly showed his fans.

PROUD PAPI
@champagnepapi / Instagram

And, of course, near and dear to his dad's heart, Adonis also has hoop skills!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later