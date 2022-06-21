Improve Your Sketching Skills, This Bundle Will Teach You How

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's never too late to learn a new skill or start improving on something you're already good at. And if you've got an artistic side, you'll want to know more about this online training we found.

The 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle is for those who want to hone their on-location drawing and painting skills. Urban sketching is a great way to document your travels and adventures, plus it's way more affordable than souvenir shopping.

This budget-friendly program consists of ten workshops, over 20 hours of training, and a Certificate of Achievement. The workshops include truck sketching, village sketching, city scene sketching, Tudor building sketching, and more.

Each session will teach you a variety of theories, methods, and steps, from getting the size and proportions right to sketching out the shapes to choosing and applying the colors to drawing perspective to adding detail to your creation, and plenty of fundamentals in between.

Once you complete these tutorials, who knows what you'll become capable of. You could even get into selling your work one day!

This beginner-level art course is led by instructor Ian Fennelly who will teach you all the how-tos, techniques, and helpful tricks to become the best artist you can be.

