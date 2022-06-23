Elon Musk's Daughter, Vivian, Granted Name and Gender Change

Elon Musk's daughter is officially free of her famous last name ... she's been granted the name and gender change she requested.

Court docs, obtained by TMZ, show the L.A. County Superior Court judge signed off on the name change for the 18-year-old ... who is now Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is her mother's maiden name.

She was also granted a gender change ... Vivian identifies as female, and the docs state a new birth certificate reflecting the change in gender will soon be issued by the state registrar.

As we reported, Vivian said her reason for the change is "the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Back in December 2020, Elon tweeted his support for the transgender community, but added ... "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

It's unclear what's at the root of Vivian's desire to part ways with her father -- seems like it must be more than just that tweet.