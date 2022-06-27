Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 ... Drowns in St. Lawrence River

Actress Mary Mara drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a swim ... according to New York State Police.

The "Ray Donovan" actress was discovered Sunday morning in the town of Cape Vincent.

Troopers responded to a call for a possible drowning in the river at around 8 AM ... when they arrived they found her body in the water. Officials say she had been visiting her sister and jumped in the River for exercise.

Mara, a Syracuse native, went on to act in a number of TV shows and films. She appeared in 20 movies and 40 TV shows. Among her TV credits ... “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Law and Order” and “Lost."

She also starred in "Mr. Saturday Night", “The Hard Way”, and “Love Potion #9″.

The preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play. Her body was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Mara was 61.