Two Actors Killed in Crash Near Set of 'The Chosen One,' 6 Others Injured

Two actors in the Netflix series "The Chosen One" are dead after a car accident near the Mexico location where the show is being filmed.

The actors were riding in a van with several other crew members when they crashed on the Baja peninsula ... according to multiple reports.

Six other people in the van were reportedly injured as it flipped on its side while traveling on a dirt road near the city of Mulege. It appears the crew was traveling between Mulege and Santa Rosalia ... the seaside city where they've been shooting 'Chosen One' scenes.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

The series is about a 12-year-old boy who finds out he's actually the second coming of Jesus Christ, sent to save humanity.