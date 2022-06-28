Avalanche Star Gabriel Landeskog's Daughter Takes Adorable Sip From Stanley Cup

Play video content Instagram / @mel.landeskog

Best sippy cup EVER?!?!

The Colorado Avalanche's championship celebration continues -- this time, Gabriel Landeskog's daughter, Linnea Rae, got in on the fun ... taking an adorable swig outta the Stanley Cup!!

Gabriel shared the video on Monday ... showing his cute little 2-year-old downing a beverage from the trophy.

In the video, you see Gabriel give the Cup a tilt so Linnea could reach it ... and you can tell whatever she was drinking, she really enjoyed it!!

Gabriel is enjoying his much-deserved time with the Cup ... after all, he finished with 11 goals and 11 assists in the playoffs ... and played a pivotal role in finishing off the Lightning, the two-time defending champs.

It's good to see that the Cup is being put to good use and is still intact ... after star wing Nicolas Aubé-Kubel slipped on the ice and dented it while trying to take a team pic.

Another angle of Nicolas Aube-Kubel tripping and denting the Stanley Cup ESPN pic.twitter.com/dmpojGsUGb — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 27, 2022 @cjzero