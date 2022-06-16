Russell Wilson, Ciara Go Crazy At Avalanche Game After Overtime Win

Play video content

Russell Wilson and Ciara have only been in Denver for a couple months, but they've already clearly adopted the city's hockey team ... going crazy for the Avs after their overtime win Wednesday night!

The couple hit up Ball Arena with their kids for a family date night ... and they immersed themselves in the Stanley Cup Finals action quickly.

Russ, Ciara, Future Zahir, Sienna and baby Win were all spotted cheering their faces off as the Avalanche took on the Lightning in Game 1 of the series.

Play video content

After every goal, the Wilsons -- all decked out in Avalanche jerseys -- waved towels and screamed ... and during breaks, Mom and Dad enjoyed the adorableness of their kids taking in the sights and sounds (and popcorn!) at the arena.

Russ and Ciara then lost their minds for a bit after Andre Burakovsky buried a goal in the first few minutes of OT to give the Avs a 1-0 series lead ... cheering with the packed house wildly.

It's all a good sign for Broncos fans ... because it's clear the Wilsons have made the move from Seattle seamlessly.