Ciara Twerks On Ford Bronco During Gas Station Dance Sesh

Ciara twerked on a Bronco ... but we're not talking about her husband!!

The singer and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model held a random dance party at a gas station this week ... shaking it with all her friends as her upcoming single, "J.U.M.P." played in the background.

Russell Wilson's wifey put herself through the open sunroof and propped her leg up on top of the car ... as two dancers posted up on the doors, and one more took the front of the whip.

"It's time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P 😎," the "Level Up" artist said on Instagram.

While the short clip is surely an attention-grabber, some followers pointed out the steep gas prices listed behind the group ... with comedian Jasmin Brown saying, "Them gas prices chile 😵‍💫😭 I like this song tho 😍"

Another user added ... "$6.70 A GALLON 💀"

It's been a hot streak for CiCi -- she just graced the S.I. cover and the Wilson fam just made the move from Seattle to Denver.