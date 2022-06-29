This Innovative, Moldable Wall Glue Will Make DIY Projects A Breeze
Avid DIY-ers and other creatives need look no further than this incredibly easy-to-use adhesive that will become your new favorite tool for crafting. The Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue 8-Pack + Fix & Create Kit Bundle is an award-winning silicone putty, perfect for lots of projects.
In fact, its toy-safe and versatile characteristics allow it to be used in a host of creative ways. It also comes with the Fix & Create Kit packed with 12 unique repair and craft projects, helpful tools, easy how-to guides, and so much more.
The Sugru Glue's advanced silicone technology permanently bonds to a large variety of materials, including brick, glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and plastics. You can stick it, mold it by hand, and watch as it strong-sets by turning into silicone rubber.
After it's set, the Sugru is waterproof, temperature-resistant, machine-washable, and dishwasher-proof. Important notes: It won't bond to oily plastics like polypropylene, polyethylene or Teflon™. Also, be careful when using on electronics. Anything below 24 volts is not recommended.
Get your creativity going and let your imagination soar with this amazing DIY tool. Only spend $24.99 and save over $10.
Get the 16-pack for only $29.99 (Reg. $40), the 9-pack in black, white, and gray for only $19.99 (Reg. $31).
