This Innovative, Moldable Wall Glue Will Make DIY Projects A Breeze

Avid DIY-ers and other creatives need look no further than this incredibly easy-to-use adhesive that will become your new favorite tool for crafting. The Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue 8-Pack + Fix & Create Kit Bundle is an award-winning silicone putty, perfect for lots of projects.

In fact, its toy-safe and versatile characteristics allow it to be used in a host of creative ways. It also comes with the Fix & Create Kit packed with 12 unique repair and craft projects, helpful tools, easy how-to guides, and so much more.

The Sugru Glue's advanced silicone technology permanently bonds to a large variety of materials, including brick, glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and plastics. You can stick it, mold it by hand, and watch as it strong-sets by turning into silicone rubber.

After it's set, the Sugru is waterproof, temperature-resistant, machine-washable, and dishwasher-proof. Important notes: It won't bond to oily plastics like polypropylene, polyethylene or Teflon™. Also, be careful when using on electronics. Anything below 24 volts is not recommended.

Get your creativity going and let your imagination soar with this amazing DIY tool. Only spend $24.99 and save over $10.