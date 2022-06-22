A Serious Home Cook Deserves A Set Of Serious Knives

It’s been said that a man is only as good as his tools. That sentiment certainly holds true in the kitchen. And when it comes to kitchen tools, a good set of knives is a must-have for every home chef. But just because you need a set of quality cutlery doesn’t mean you have to shell out a ton of money. That’s because Material Kitchen offers ridiculously high-quality Japanese knives at a ridiculously affordable price. And as a bonus, they’re so incredibly sleek and stylish that they’ll become the focal point of your kitchen.



As featured in Oprah's Favorite Things, Material Kitchen offers a trio of knives made from Japanese stainless steel and high carbon. They’re meticulously sharp and incredibly resilient. The set includes an 8-inch blade, a nearly-4-inch blade, and a 6-inch serrated knife. And they come with The Stand, which is designed with an entirely magnetic wooden body that allows you to store your knives in a way that is both show-stopping and altogether practical.