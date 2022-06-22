A Serious Home Cook Deserves A Set Of Serious Knives
6/22/2022 7:17 AM PT
It’s been said that a man is only as good as his tools. That sentiment certainly holds true in the kitchen. And when it comes to kitchen tools, a good set of knives is a must-have for every home chef. But just because you need a set of quality cutlery doesn’t mean you have to shell out a ton of money. That’s because Material Kitchen offers ridiculously high-quality Japanese knives at a ridiculously affordable price. And as a bonus, they’re so incredibly sleek and stylish that they’ll become the focal point of your kitchen.
As featured in Oprah's Favorite Things, Material Kitchen offers a trio of knives made from Japanese stainless steel and high carbon. They’re meticulously sharp and incredibly resilient. The set includes an 8-inch blade, a nearly-4-inch blade, and a 6-inch serrated knife. And they come with The Stand, which is designed with an entirely magnetic wooden body that allows you to store your knives in a way that is both show-stopping and altogether practical.
Each knife has three layers of Japanese stainless steel and high carbon for unmatched strength and easy-to-care-for resilience. At finishing, they are heat-treated at 300F before being cryogenically tempered at -250F, altering the structure of the steel on a molecular level, and making it harder, sharper, and more durable.
And, The Stand is as beautiful and functional as the knives themselves. Thanks to its magnetic wooden body, The Stand can preserve and prominently display up to eight of your knives. And it’s also eco-friendly since it’s made exclusively with FSC-certified, sustainably-harvested wood.
