‘Rosé Droplets’ Are A Fun, Portable Escape From Reality
6/30/2022 6:33 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
This summer, don’t let anything slow your flow, especially when it comes to fun. Summer Water Rosé Droplets allow you to bring an award-winning rosé with you for any of life’s adventures in a convenient mini bottle. It’s the perfect-sized wine for summer.
Summer Water is a dry rosé with 0g residual sugar, only three carbs, and 108 calories. It’s made to be enjoyed on-demand, which is why they’re sized to be so portable. This makes it easy to tuck a Rosé Droplet in your bag to sip at the movies or bring a four-pack to the beach. And if you’re not ready to crack open a whole bottle, these perfect single servings will hit the spot.
This dry rosé has tasting notes of lime zest, pink grapefruit, strawberry, and watermelon. And it’s formulated to pair well with various summer flavors, including sushi, salads, cheese platters, and picnic fare. But whenever you enjoy it, you’ll relish this rosé’s year-round drinkability, especially if you live in a warmer climate.
If you’re a fan of rosé, Summer Water will impress you all year long. Just keep them tucked away in your fridge so you can grab one on demand. Right now, get a 24-pack of Summer Water Rosé Droplets, the equivalent of six 750ml bottles, and get the party started.
